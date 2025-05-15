Virat Kohli averages 51-plus in winning cause (Tests): Stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12.
One of India's most successful batters, Kohli ruled the roost, especially in his purple patch. The golden era also saw him become India's most successful Test captain.
In his illustrious Test career, Kohli scripted several momentous wins for India with his blade.
Have a look at his Test record in winning cause.
Stats
Over 4,700 runs in winning cause
Kohli made his Test debut on June 20, 2011. Between 2011 and 2024, he starred in 62 wins for India in Test cricket.
Across 102 innings, he racked up 4,746 runs at a remarkable average of 51.58 in winning cause.
As many as 14 of Kohli's 30 Test tons came in this regard. The tally also includes 16 half-centuries.
Information
Kohli only behind these batters
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has the fifth-most Test runs in this period in winning cause, also the most for India. His tally of 4,746 runs is only behind that of Joe Root (6,965), Steve Smith (6,098), David Warner (5,489), and Kane Williamson (5,194).
Information
Mind-boggling numbers in prime
Between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2019, Kohli was one of only two players with 3,000-plus Test runs in winning cause. He scored 3,239 runs at 64.78 in this regard. His tally of 11 tons was also the second-most, behind Smith's (15).
Captaincy
Over 3,000 runs as captain in winning cause
Kohli went on to become India's most successful captain in Test cricket. He is one of only four captains with 40-plus wins in the format.
Notably, Kohli is the only player to have smacked over 3,000 runs as captain in winning cause. He slammed 3,573 runs at 57.62 in this regard.
England's Root is the next-best batter with 2,632 runs.
Information
Most tons as captain in Tests won
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has tallied 11 centuries while leading India to victories in Test cricket. No other captain has more than 10 hundreds in this regard. Smith follows Kohli with 10 tons.