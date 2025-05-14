What's the story

Srinjoy Dasgupta, the 27-year-old stepson of former state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh, was found dead in his New Town apartment on Tuesday morning.

Friends found him unconscious and frothing at the mouth. Family and friends took him to the Bidhannagar subdivisional hospital, where he was declared dead.

The youth had been staying alone at the Shapoorji housing complex since his mother married Ghosh less than a month ago.