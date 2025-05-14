BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's stepson found dead in Kolkata apartment
What's the story
Srinjoy Dasgupta, the 27-year-old stepson of former state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh, was found dead in his New Town apartment on Tuesday morning.
Friends found him unconscious and frothing at the mouth. Family and friends took him to the Bidhannagar subdivisional hospital, where he was declared dead.
The youth had been staying alone at the Shapoorji housing complex since his mother married Ghosh less than a month ago.
Investigation update
No signs of foul play in death
As of Tuesday evening, cops said there was no foul play suspected in Dasgupta's death.
"The preliminary verbal opinion on the post-mortem that has been shared with us suggests that he died due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis. His organs were found to be enlarged," a senior officer of Bidhannagar city police said.
No complaint had been filed by the family in this regard till then.
Health concerns
Mother reveals son's health struggles
Dasgupta's mother, Rinku Majumdar, revealed her son was unwell.
"He never told me, but I could feel that he was unwell. He was not eating properly. He was not being taken care of properly," she said.
Rinku added that some friends of her son had advised her to take him along as he looked sad, but he had assured her he was fine.
Final moments
Last meeting on Mother's Day
Rinku last saw her son on Mother's Day when he came to visit her new house in New Town to celebrate.
"He stayed for some time and left," she remembered about their last meeting.
Dasgupta had called friends over to his apartment on Monday, including two colleagues and a female friend who stayed over.
She was the first to notice him displaying signs of distress and immediately called Rinku.
Personal tragedy
BJP leader expresses grief
After the post-mortem, Dasgupta was cremated at the Nimtala crematorium.
Ghosh, mourning the incident, said, "I took him to an IPL match. We had developed a bond. I had become very fond of him.... It is my misfortune. I did not have the good luck of having a son. It was my destiny to mourn a son's death."