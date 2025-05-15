What's the story

As many as eight South African players, part of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, will miss the 2025 playoffs.

They will feature in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, starting June 11.

The ongoing IPL edition, which was suspended amid the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, will now resume on May 17.

Therefore, the playoffs will be played between May 29 and June 3.