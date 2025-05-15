These South African players will miss IPL 2025 playoffs
What's the story
As many as eight South African players, part of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, will miss the 2025 playoffs.
They will feature in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, starting June 11.
The ongoing IPL edition, which was suspended amid the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, will now resume on May 17.
Therefore, the playoffs will be played between May 29 and June 3.
Early departure
Players to return home before IPL playoffs
As per Cricket South Africa (CSA), the WTC-bound players will return home by May 27, before the IPL playoffs.
They will depart for the UK with their WTC final squad on May 30, ahead of a warm-up match against Zimbabwe, starting June 3 at Arundel.
The SA board confirmed that they have negotiated an early release from the IPL for these players considering the importance of the upcoming WTC final.
Players
These players will miss out
As mentioned, a total of eight players will return from India to South Africa by May 27.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the players are Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), and Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians).
Points table
IPL 2025 playoff scenarios
As per the current IPL 2025 standings, GT and Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy the top two spots, with PBKS and MI following them.
Both GT and RCB require a win each to reach the playoffs.
DC (5th), KKR (6th), and LSG (7th) are also in contention for the following round. They can't afford a defeat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated.
WTC final
How SA, Australia reached WTC final
On the other hand, the 2025 WTC final between defending champions Australia and South Africa will begin on June 11 at Lord's.
South Africa booked their WTC final berth by finishing on top of the standings with series wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They also drew a home series against India.
Meanwhile, Australia sealed their final berth by beating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.