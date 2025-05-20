IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals eye remaining playoff spot
What's the story
The race for the last playoff spot in IPL 2025 has heated up, with two teams, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, fighting for the prized position.
Lucknow Super Giants were eliminated from the race after their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
As it stands, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings have already booked their places in the playoffs.
Titans's advantage
Gujarat Titans's playoff position
Gujarat Titans had reached atop the standings with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.
The Titans chased down a mammoth target of 199 runs on a batting-friendly pitch with the help of openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill's brilliant performances.
The win not only confirmed their playoff berth but also boosted their chances of a top-two finish in IPL 2025.
They also helped PBKS (3rd) and RCB (2nd) seal the playoff berth.
Playoff prospects
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore's playoff scenarios
As mentioned, the race for the final playoff spot is intensifying, with Mumbai Indians (4th), Delhi Capitals (5th) still in the fray.
The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (6th), LSG (7th), Chennai Super Kings (10th), Rajasthan Royals (9th), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th) have been knocked out of the race.
The next few matches will be pivotal in deciding which of these teams will take the last spot in the playoffs.
MI
Mumbai Indians (14 points)
Mumbai Indians have two matches remaining - against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
If they win both, the five-time champions will automatically qualify for the playoffs with 18 points. However, if they manage to win just one, their qualification will depend on the results of other matches.
A defeat in both the games would knock them out of the playoff race.
DC
Delhi Capitals (13 points)
Delhi Capitals, who have endured a string of defeats of late, are also in the race with two more fixtures - against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.
Winning both matches would guarantee their qualification with 17 points.
However, a loss to Mumbai would knock them out while a split result could see them relying on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.