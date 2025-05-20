What's the story

Mumbai Indians have roped in star English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow as a replacement for all-rounder Will Jacks for the remaining IPL 2025 matches.

The franchise has also signed Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson as replacements for Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton, respectively, who are leaving for international duties.

This strategic move comes as fourth-placed MI looks to strengthen their squad depth and performance in the ongoing season.