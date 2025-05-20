IPL 2025: MI sign Jonny Bairstow as Will Jacks's replacement
Mumbai Indians have roped in star English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow as a replacement for all-rounder Will Jacks for the remaining IPL 2025 matches.
The franchise has also signed Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson as replacements for Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton, respectively, who are leaving for international duties.
This strategic move comes as fourth-placed MI looks to strengthen their squad depth and performance in the ongoing season.
MI to bank on Bairstow's experience
Jonny Bairstow, a pivotal player in England's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, has been a major signing for MI.
Having played 287 matches for England in his long international career, Bairstow adds a lot of experience and talent to the squad.
He has also featured in 50 IPL matches between 2019 and 2024. His tally includes 1,589 runs, including two tons.
Bairstow's addition is likely to bolster the batting order of MI.
Asalanka and Gleeson join MI for IPL 2025
Sri Lankan skipper in ODI and T20I formats, Charith Asalanka, has also been signed by MI.
With 134 international appearances under his belt, Asalanka adds depth to the team's batting and bowling departments.
Another notable addition to the squad is Richard Gleeson. The English cricketer has played six T20Is and is recognized for his exceptional skills during death overs.
He owns 129 T20 wickets at an average of 23.76.
MI aim to win remaining two games
Mumbai Indians, who are fourth in the IPL 2025 standings, have two matches remaining - against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
If they win both, the five-time champions will automatically qualify for the playoffs with 18 points.
However, if they manage to win just one, their qualification will depend on the results of other matches.
A defeat in both the games would knock them out of the playoff race.
Notably, the top three teams have reached the playoffs.