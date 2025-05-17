Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Sanju Samson 5 times in IPL
What's the story
Match 59 of the IPL 2025 season will see a clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.
RR, who have already been eliminated, will see the return of Sanju Samson, who cleared his fitness test after a three-week absence due to a side strain.
Samson will be tested by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Chahal has tormented Samson in the past while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
After exiting RCB, we didn't witness a duel between Chahal and Samson as the two players played for the Royals from 2022 to 2024.
Chahal was released by RR despite being their best performer. He was snapped up by PBKS at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Information
Samson averages 10 against Chahal
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 11 IPL innings, Chahal has bagged Samson's wicket on 5 occasions. Samson has scored 50 runs in this rivalry from 47 balls, striking at 106.38. He has faced 19 dot balls and averages a dismal 10.
IPL 2025
Chahal and Samson's IPL 2025 numbers and overall stats
Chahal, who is IPL's leading wicket-taker, has 14 scalps from 11 matches this season at 23.14.
He owns two four-fers, including a hat-trick.
On the other hand, Samson played only 7 matches this season, nursing an injury. He scored 224 runs at 37.33.
Overall, Chahal has 219 wickets in the IPL at 22.49. Meanwhile, Samson has bagged 4,643 runs at 30.95.