Match 59 of the IPL 2025 season will see a clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.

RR, who have already been eliminated, will see the return of Sanju Samson, who cleared his fitness test after a three-week absence due to a side strain.

Samson will be tested by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.