What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has been suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The suspension comes after Rathi gave Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma a send-off in Match 61 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on May 19. This resulted in a heated exchange between the two.

Rathi was penalized after adding two more demerit points, taking his tally in IPL 2025 to five.