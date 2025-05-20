Decoding Premier League teams in race for Europe next season
The final matches of the Premier League 2024/25 season will be played on Sunday. Several clubs remain in the race for a European spot.
Liverpool and Arsenal have already qualified for the Champions League, while three more from Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City, or Nottingham Forest will join them.
Meanwhile, the winner of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham will also reach the Champions League next season.
Teams are also vying for the Conference League and Europa League.
FA Cup and Carabao Cup
Crystal Palace, Newcastle's European journey
Crystal Palace booked a berth in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City.
Crystal Palace's FA Cup win secured them a spot in the Europa League, and they will be joined by the team that finishes sixth in the Premier League, assuming no other results alter the qualification spots.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Carabao Cup win ensures them a minimum berth in the Conference League. If they finish sixth, they qualify for the Europa League.
To qualify for the Champions League, they would need to finish in the top five of the Premier League standings.
Chelsea's role
Chelsea's potential impact on European qualification
Chelsea's remaining fixtures could change the European football scene drastically.
If they win the Conference League, they will qualify for the Europa League.
As per BBC, if Enzo Maresca's men win the Conference League and finish 7th in the Premier League, the Conference League spot would indeed be passed down to the eighth-placed team in the Premier League.
Brighton are currently in eighth place, but Brentford and Bournemouth can still overtake them depending on the results of the final Premier League matches.
Scenarios for Champions League and Europa League
Champions League: As mentioned, Liverpool and Arsenal are through to the Champions League and could be joined by three of Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City or Nottingham Forest alongside whoever wins the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham.
Europa League: Palace are through to the Europa League. If Chelsea win the Conference League final and finish outside top 5, they will join Palace in the Europa League. If Chelsea finish within top 5, they will head to Champions League and the 6th-placed team in the Premier League will join Palace in Europa League.
If Chelsea win the Conference League and finish sixth, with Newcastle claiming seventh place, then Chelsea, Newcastle and Palace will feature in Europa League.
How 8th-placed finish can earn Conference League berth?
According to ESPN's Dale Johnson, there are two ways that the eighth-placed team can get a place in the Conference League.
If Chelsea win the Conference League and finish sixth, with Newcastle claiming seventh place, it would lead to the eighth-placed side in the Premier League get to Conference League.
If Chelsea finish seventh and win the Conference League, they will play Europa League alongside the 6th-placed side and FA Cup winners Palace.
So the 8th-placed side can get to Conference League.
Brighton get to 8th with 3-2 win over Liverpool
Brighton beat Liverpool in matchweek 37 of the Premier League to go 8th. A 3-2 win for the Seagulls mean they own 58 points with a game left. Brentford own 55 points and have a game left in addition to a better goal difference. Bournemouth, who are 11th with 53 points, have two matches left.