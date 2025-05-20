What's the story

The final matches of the Premier League 2024/25 season will be played on Sunday. Several clubs remain in the race for a European spot.

Liverpool and Arsenal have already qualified for the Champions League, while three more from Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City, or Nottingham Forest will join them.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham will also reach the Champions League next season.

Teams are also vying for the Conference League and Europa League.

We decode all the scenarios.