IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: How the Impact Players fared
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have knocked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) out of the Indian Premier League 2025 playoff race, chasing down a target of 206 runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Even though openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram added half-centuries each to LSG's 205/7, it was Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 20-ball 59 that took SRH home.
Here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.
How did the game fare?
Markram and Marsh laid a strong foundation for LSG with an opening stand of 115 runs. While Markram scored 61, Marsh contributed with 65.
Nicholas Pooran's brilliant knock of 45 off just 26 balls helped LSG breach the 200-run mark.
SRH was powered by Abhishek Sharma's explosive show in the powerplay. He added a crucial 82-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (35) before leaving.
Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Kamindu Mendis (32*) also played substantial knocks as SRH prevailed in 18.2 overs.
SRH
Short stay for Taide
Atharva Taide was SRH's 'Impact Player' in the game, which marked his debut for the franchise.
The former Punjab Kings batter opened for SRH and smoked three boundaries early on.
However, LSG's debutant pacer Will O'Rourke dismissed him in the second over.
Taide mistimed a big hit as Digvesh Rathi took a fine catch at deep third man. He was hence dismissed for a nine-ball 13.
LSG
How did Shardul fare?
All-rounder Shardul Thakur was LSG's 'Impact Player' as he smoked a boundary in the only ball he faced in the game.
He was run-out in the final over. With the ball, he claimed 4/39 from four overs.
Klaasen was his only victim in the game as he was trapped in the 18th over.