What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have knocked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) out of the Indian Premier League 2025 playoff race, chasing down a target of 206 runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Even though openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram added half-centuries each to LSG's 205/7, it was Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 20-ball 59 that took SRH home.

Here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.