SRH knock LSG out of IPL 2025 playoff race: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad have knocked Lucknow Super Giants out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race.
The Orange Army accomplished the 206-run target at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium as LSG fell short in the do-or-die game.
Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scored half-centuries each, contributing significantly to LSG's total of 205/7.
However, a brilliant knock from Abhishek Sharma and vital contributions from other batters helped SRH prevail.
Here are the key stats.
LSG
LSG were powered by openers
Markram (61) and Marsh (65) got LSG off to a fine start as they added 115 runs for the opening wicket.
They, however, suffered a collapse in the final 10 overs, scoring 97 runs while losing seven wickets in this phase.
Nicholas Pooran's brilliant knock of 45 off just 26 balls powered LSG past 200.
Eshan Malinga was SRH's most successful bowler with figures of 2/28 from four overs.
SRH
How did the second innings fare?
Though SRH lost opener Atharva Taide (13) early in the run chase, Abhishek Sharma's fireworks in the powerplay got them off to a flying start.
The southpaw dominated a 82-run stand with Ishan Kishan (35) before departing.
SRH were then powered by Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Kamindu Mendis (32*), who stitched a 55-run stand.
Their brilliance meant the Orange Army prevailed in just 18.2 overs, winning by six wickets.
Markram
Yet another fifty for Markram
Markram's 38-ball 61 saw him hit four fours and as many sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the South African has raced to 409 runs across 12 games this season at 34.08 and a strike rate of 148.72 (50s: 5).
Overall, Markram has racked up 1,404 runs from 56 IPL games at an average of 31.20. This includes 10 fifties with his best score being 68*.
Marsh
Fifth fifty of IPL 2025 for Marsh
As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh departed for 65 off 39 balls with the help of six fours and four maximums.
With this knock, Marsh has raced to 1,108 runs across 53 IPL games at an average of 24.62. His strike-rate reads 137.98.
Marsh has racked up 443 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 157.09 in IPL 2025 (50s: 5).
This was his third fifty against SRH as he now owns 236 runs across eight games against them at 33.71.
DYK
483 runs as a pair for Marsh, Markram
Marsh and Markram, who added 115 runs, recorded LSG's best opening stand this season.
Overall, they have accumulated 483 runs across 11 innings as a pair this season at 43.90.
The tally includes three half-century and a solitary century partnerships. Only Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (839) have added more runs as a pair in IPL 2025.
Pooran
A handy knock from Pooran
Pooran's 36-ball 45, which was laced with six fours and a maximum, was instrumental in taking LSG past 200.
This knock took his IPL 2025 tally to 455 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 197.82 (50s: 4).
The left-handed batter has overall racked up 2,224 IPL runs at an average of 33.69. He has a staggering strike-rate of 168.48.
Harshal
150 IPL wickets for Harshal
SRH pacer Harshal Patel becomes fastest bowler to complete 150 IPL wickets in terms of balls bowled (2,381).
He unlocked the achievement with his only wicket of the match.
The right-arm pacer, known for his slower deliveries, averages 23.46 in the tournament.
His economy rate is on the higher side (8.83). Overall in IPL 2025, Harshal owns 15 wickets from 11 games at a high economy of 9.73.
He finished the aforementioned game with 1/49 from four overs.
Abhishek
Third 50-plus score for Abhishek this season
Abhishek starred with 59 runs from just 20 balls. He smacked 4 fours and 6 sixes.
He has now raced to 1,750 runs in the IPL at 26.92 with his strike rate being 161.88.
In addition to nine fifties, he owns a hundred. This was his second fifty across five outings against LSG.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 373 runs at 33.90. In addition to a ton, he now has two fifties.
Information
Two wickets for Digvesh
Mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi was yet against LSG's stand-out bowler in the game. He finished with 2/37 from four overs, scalping key wickets of Abhishek and Kishan. Having played 12 games in his debut season, he has raced to 14 wickets at 26.85 (ER: 8).
Klaasen
Klaasen completes 5,500 T20 runs
Klaasen, who made 47 off 28 balls, raced past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket.
The dasher, known for his explosive knocks, has raced to 5,505 runs from 245 games.
While the Proteas batter averages 31.63, he has a strike-rate of 149.75 in the format.
His tally includes two tons, 34 half-centuries, and 297 sixes. 1,351 of his runs have come in 47 IPL matches at 37.52
Points table
Updates in points table
LSG continue at the seventh position with just five wins from 12 games (NRR: -0.506). Having attained just 10 points, they are out of the final-four race. The eighth-placed SRH, who had already been eliminated now own nine points from 12 matches (W4, L7, NR: 1). Their NRR is -1.005.