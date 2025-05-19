What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad have knocked Lucknow Super Giants out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race.

The Orange Army accomplished the 206-run target at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium as LSG fell short in the do-or-die game.

Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scored half-centuries each, contributing significantly to LSG's total of 205/7.

However, a brilliant knock from Abhishek Sharma and vital contributions from other batters helped SRH prevail.

Here are the key stats.