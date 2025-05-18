The match started with a wicket, with Luke Wood dismissing Ben McDermott on the first ball.

However, this was soon overshadowed by Warner and Vince's explosive batting.

They took the Zalmi bowling attack to the cleaners, with Wood being the only one to put up a fight from his end.

Despite his three overs yielding just 14 runs, he couldn't stop the Kings from scoring heavily elsewhere.

Warner and Vince added 161 runs for the 2nd wicket. When Vince was dismissed, the Kings were 162/2 and soon they became 167/4 with Warner heading back.