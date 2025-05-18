David Warner slams his 110th fifty in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Karachi Kings booked their Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs berth by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs.
The match turned out to be a high-scoring one with the Kings putting up a mammoth 237 runs for four wickets.
David Warner led the charge with a blistering half-century while James Vince provided solid support, both contributing massively to their team's victory and playoff qualification.
In response, Peshawar Zalmi (214/5) fell short despite Babar Azam's classy 94.
Match highlights
Warner and Vince's explosive partnership
The match started with a wicket, with Luke Wood dismissing Ben McDermott on the first ball.
However, this was soon overshadowed by Warner and Vince's explosive batting.
They took the Zalmi bowling attack to the cleaners, with Wood being the only one to put up a fight from his end.
Despite his three overs yielding just 14 runs, he couldn't stop the Kings from scoring heavily elsewhere.
Warner and Vince added 161 runs for the 2nd wicket. When Vince was dismissed, the Kings were 162/2 and soon they became 167/4 with Warner heading back.
Numbers
110 T20 fifties for Warner, including 2nd in PSL
Warner's 86 from 50 balls had 11 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 172.
Playing his 408th match in 20-over cricket, Warner has raced to 13,163 runs at 36.76, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He smashed his 110th fifty in addition to owning 8 hundreds. He now owns 468 sixes and 1,340 runs.
In what is his debut PSL season, Warner has scored 250 runs from 9 matches at 27.77.
He slammed his 2nd fifty of the campaign.
Do you know?
Highest 2nd-wicket stand for the Kings
Warner and Vince's 162-run stand is now Karachi Kings' 2nd-highest partnership in the PSL for any wicket. It's also their highest stand for the 2nd wicket.