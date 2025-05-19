SRH's Heinrich Klaasen completes 5,500 T20 runs: Key stats
What's the story
South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has raced past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad dasher reached the landmark in Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
Klaasen unlocked the achievement with his 42nd run in the match.
Notably, 1,000 of his T20 runs have come for South Africa.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
Klaasen, known for his explosive knocks, has raced to 5,505 runs from 245 games, as per ESPNcricinfo.
While the Proteas batter averages 31.63, he has a strike-rate of 149.75 in the format. His tally includes two tons, 34 half-centuries, and 297 sixes.
In 58 T20Is for SA, Klaasen has slammed 1,000 runs at a strike-rate of 141.84. He owns five half-centuries.
Information
Klaasen's class across T20 leagues
Over 1,300 of Klaasen's T20 runs have come in the IPL. Meanwhile, he is one of only two players with over 1,000 runs (1,008) in SA20, South Africa's premier T20 league. He has a strike-rate of 172.89 in the tournament.
Knock
Another fine hand from Klaasen
Chasing 206, SRH were well placed at 2/99 when Klaasen arrived to bat.
He played a sensible knock to knock the Super Giants out of the contest.
He was eventually dismissed for 47 off 28 balls, slamming four boundaries and a six.
The Proteas dasher added 55 runs with Kamindu Mendis (32*) as SRH prevailed in just 18.2 overs, winning by six wickets.
Stats
Here are his IPL numbers
Klaasen has raced to 358 runs from 11 matches this season at an average of 35.80.
He has smashed a solitary fifty (71 vs Mumbai). His strike rate is 155.65 this season.
Overall in the tournament, Klaasen owns 1,351 runs from 47 matches at 37.52. He has 1 ton and 7 fifties under his belt.
He has smashed 78 sixes to date.