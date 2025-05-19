What's the story

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has raced past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad dasher reached the landmark in Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Klaasen unlocked the achievement with his 42nd run in the match.

Notably, 1,000 of his T20 runs have come for South Africa.

Here are the key stats.