What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The match, which is extremely crucial for the home team, will be played on May 18 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

With the tournament nearing its climax, both teams will be extra vigilant about their strategies and on-field performances.

Here we look at the preview and key stats.