'Can throw farther': Neeraj Chopra after breaching historic 90m mark
What's the story
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra registered a personal best of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League, making his entry into the elite club of athletes who have crossed the 90m mark.
Despite his stunning performance, Chopra had to settle for second place behind Germany's Julian Weber, who threw an impressive 91.06m.
The event was especially momentous for Chopra as it marked his first breach of the coveted 90m barrier, a milestone he had been pursuing for five years.
Mixed emotions
A bittersweet triumph for Chopra
Describing his achievement as a "bitter-sweet" experience, Chopra said he was happy to have crossed the 90m mark but disappointed at not finishing first.
The Indian javelin star, who has been nursing a nagging groin injury, felt in top shape during the competition.
He thanked his coach Jan Zelezny for their intense training in South Africa.
"I and my coach are still working on some aspects of my throw. We started working together only in February this year," Chopra said.
Future aspirations
Chopra eyes future competitions with confidence
Chopra is optimistic about future competitions, saying he believes he can throw even farther than 90m this year.
"This year I feel much better, we will also work on some aspects and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year," he added.
The World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21 are on Chopra's radar, as he aims for a major title while feeling closer to full fitness.
Shared celebration
Weber and Chopra share joy in breaking 90m barrier
Weber, who also broke the 90m barrier for the first time in Doha, was equally happy for both their achievements.
He called Chopra's breakthrough a big milestone and said he was excited about their success together.
"I was very happy for him," Weber said, referring to Chopra. "We have been fighting for the 90m throw for a long time and we both achieved that today."
DYK
First Indian to breach with this feat
Notably, Chopra scripted history at the event by becoming the first Indian to breach the elusive 90-meter mark.
This makes him one among only 25 javelin throwers across the world to have thrown beyond 90 meters.
The 90m throw has only been achieved 126 times in history, highlighting its rarity and difficulty.