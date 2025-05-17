What's the story

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra registered a personal best of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League, making his entry into the elite club of athletes who have crossed the 90m mark.

Despite his stunning performance, Chopra had to settle for second place behind Germany's Julian Weber, who threw an impressive 91.06m.

The event was especially momentous for Chopra as it marked his first breach of the coveted 90m barrier, a milestone he had been pursuing for five years.