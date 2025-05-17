MS Dhoni unlikely to retire after IPL 2025: Report
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star captain MS Dhoni isn't planning to retire after the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season, as per Times of India.
Despite CSK's struggles this season and external doubts about his future, insiders believe that Dhoni's presence is crucial for guiding the young core of the team and restoring its championship caliber.
Here's more on this.
Future prospects
Dhoni's potential continuation with CSK amid team's challenges
Despite CSK's disappointing performance this season and widespread speculation about Dhoni's role in the team, there has been no official word from him that this will be his last season.
The 43-year-old has said he will take a call in a few months.
Notably, CSK are out of the IPL 2025 playoff race, having won just three of their first 12 games.
Key player
Dhoni's crucial role in CSK's future
Dhoni's presence is considered crucial for the team to return to its former glory, like their championship-winning year in 2023.
His role as a keeper, late-order batter, and guiding light is deemed irreplaceable in this transitional phase.
Also, it is worth noting that Dhoni's physical condition has improved from the last two years.
However, persistent knee issues haven't allowed to bat many overs.
He has even batted at number nine at times in the last couple of seasons.
Leadership change
Gaikwad to regain CSK captaincy
While Dhoni's stay with the team appears certain, he is likely to relinquish captaincy.
The captaincy baton could be handed over to Ruturaj Gaikwad from next season onward.
Notably, an elbow injury ruled Gaikwad out midway through IPL 2025. Dhoni took over as captain thereafter.
Although the results have been mixed under Gaikwad's captaincy for one and a half seasons, franchise insiders feel it could be too soon to take away the role from him.
Stats
Nearly 5,500 runs in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has featured in 276 IPL matches so far (most in the IPL).
He has so far amassed 5,423 runs with an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 137.63.
The veteran wicketkeeper batter boasts 24 IPL fifties and a high score of 84*.
In IPL 2025, he has managed 180 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 140.62.
Notably, each of CSK's five IPL titles have come under Dhoni's leadership.