IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17: Presenting details
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League season, which was recently suspended amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, is now set to resume on May 17.
This comes after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.
It was reported that the BCCI will meet on May 12 to decide on the future course of action.
The IPL final will be held on June 3.
Suspension
IPL 2025 was suspened last week
The IPL was suspended on Friday for a week in light of the India-Pakistan tensions.
The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was suspended due to air raid warnings in nearby cities. However, the BCCI initially blamed a technical glitch for the cancelation.
The BCCI acted quickly, arranging flights for foreign players to return home. However, a ceasefire was announced on Saturday evening.
Playoffs
Seven teams in race for playoffs
Match 58 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and DC, which was called off midway in Dharamsala, will now be played from the scratch.
Besides, there are 12 league matches and four playoffs remaining in the season.
Seven teams remain in the race for the playoffs, with Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad out of contention.