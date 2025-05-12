Carlo Ancelotti appointed as Brazil head coach: Details here
What's the story
Carlo Ancelotti, the current head coach of Real Madrid, has been named the new head coach of Brazil's national football team.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the decision on Monday, May 12, 2025.
Ancelotti will assume his new role after the completion of the season with Real Madrid on May 26.
This is a historic moment as he becomes the first permanent foreigner to coach Brazil's national team.
New venture
Ancelotti's 1st international coaching role
This will be Ancelotti's first foray into international coaching. He is already one of the most successful managers in club football history.
His appointment comes as Brazil gear up for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador next month.
The CBF called this a "landmark moment" in sports history, noting Brazil's five World Cup victories and Ancelotti's impressive European record.
Coaching changes
Brazil's search for a new head coach
Since Dorival Junior was dismissed in March, Brazil had been looking for their fifth head coach in two-and-a-half years.
Ancelotti's appointment comes after his successful second spell with Real Madrid, where he led the team to two La Liga and Champions League doubles.
However, after a recent defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico, Ancelotti is unlikely to secure any silverware during his final season at Bernabeu.
Transition
Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid and future plans
Ancelotti will leave the Bernabeu for the last time after Real Madrid's final La Liga match against Real Sociedad. The transition comes as Real Madrid gears up for the Club World Cup next month.
It is widely expected that Xabi Alonso will take over as head coach, after Ancelotti's departure.
The club is currently planning ahead for this major tournament, ensuring a smooth transition in leadership.