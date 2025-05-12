What's the story

Carlo Ancelotti, the current head coach of Real Madrid, has been named the new head coach of Brazil's national football team.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the decision on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Ancelotti will assume his new role after the completion of the season with Real Madrid on May 26.

This is a historic moment as he becomes the first permanent foreigner to coach Brazil's national team.