La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona gear up for El Clasico

By Rajdeep Saha 08:27 pm Oct 25, 202408:27 pm

What's the story Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a mouth-watering La Liga clash on Saturday. Matchweek 11 of the La Liga 2024-25 season sees the two teams set for an intense El Clasico affair. Both teams head into the match on a high, having registered stunning Champions League wins over German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively. The focus will be on Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior of Real and Raphinha of Barcelona, who are enjoying a strong run of form.

Brazilians Vinicius and Raphinha in top form

Vinicius was the star performer in Real Madrid's comeback win over Borussia Dortmund, scoring a hat-trick to help them win 5-2. Meanwhile, La Liga leaders Barcelona ended their nearly decade-long winless streak against Bayern Munich with a 4-1 win, courtesy Raphinha's hat-trick. Both performances have set the stage for an exciting showdown at Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona's attacking trio dominates La Liga

Barcelona's fearsome attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have scored 21 of the team's 33 La Liga goals this season. Polish striker Lewandowski has scored 12 league goals in just 10 games. He also owns two assists. Raphinha has really sparkled under manager Hansi Flick with nine goals and six assists in all competitions. Meanwhile, Yamal has been involved in 10 La Liga goals (G4 A6) this season.

Mbappe set for maiden Clasico clash

Kylian Mbappe is set to make his El Clasico debut. Mbappe, who joined Los Blancos from Paris Saint-Germain, has eight goals and two assists in all competitions. He owns six goals in La Liga this season (1 assist).

Barca top La Liga 2024-25 standings

After 10 games, Barca are top of the La Liga standings. Flick's side has nine wins and a defeat, collecting 27 points. Barca have scored 33 goals and shipped in 10. On the other hand, Real are second with 24 points from 10 games. Real are unbeaten with 7 wins and three draws. Carlo Ancelotti's men have scored 21 times besides letting in 7 goals.

Real are 42 games unbeaten in La Liga

Ancelotti's men are a win or draw away from equalling La Liga's longest unbeaten run. Real Madrid were beaten 3-1 by Atletico Madrid on September 24, 2023. Since then, Real have managed 31 wins, 11 draws and zero defeats.

Real and Barca's H2H record in La Liga

Real and Barca have faced one another 188 times in La Liga. Los Blancos own 79 wins with Barca claiming 74 victories. 35 games have been drawn. Real have scored 304 goals compared to Barca's 301.