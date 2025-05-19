What's the story

Star pacer Harshal Patel has become the fastest bowler to complete 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets in terms of balls bowled.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal reached the landmark in Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Harshal unlocked the achievement with his only wicket of the match.

He overall became just the 13th player with 150-plus IPL scalps.