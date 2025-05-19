Harshal Patel becomes fastest bowler to 150 IPL wickets: Sats
What's the story
Star pacer Harshal Patel has become the fastest bowler to complete 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets in terms of balls bowled.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal reached the landmark in Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
Harshal unlocked the achievement with his only wicket of the match.
He overall became just the 13th player with 150-plus IPL scalps.
Stats
Harshal enters 150-wicket club
As mentioned, Harshal has become the 13th player to complete 150 wickets in the IPL. He attained the feat in 117 matches (114 innings).
The right-arm pacer, known for his slower deliveries, averages 23.46 in the tournament. His economy rate is on the higher side (8.83).
Harshal also has 4 four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name.
DYK
Harshal goes past Malinga
As per Cricbuzz, Harshal bowled the fewest balls to complete 150 IPL wickets (2,381).
He went past Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga, who required 2,444 balls to get the milestone.
Yuzvendra Chahal (2,543 balls), Dwayne Bravo (2,656), and Jasprit Bumrah (2,832) follow the suit.
In terms of matches taken to complete 150 IPL scalps, Harshal (117) is only behind Malinga (105)
Journey
A look at his IPL journey
Harshal made his IPL debut in 2012 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played for the side until IPL 2017 before representing Delhi Capitals (2018-2020.
He returned to RCB in a trade in deal from DC ahead of IPL 2021. The former released him after the 2023 season, while Punjab Kings bought him for ₹11.75 crore.
Last year, SRH signed Harshal for ₹8 crore.
Purple Cap
Second Indian to win Purple Cap twice
Harshal won the Purple Cap for the 2024 IPL season. He became only the second Indian to take most wickets in multiple IPL seasons.
He joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who topped the wicket column in 2016 and 2017 for SRH.
Harshal snapped up 32 wickets in IPL 2021. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for taking the most wickets in an IPL season.
Information
IPL 2024: Over 15 wickets in death overs
As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 16 of Harshal's wickets in IPL 2024 came in the final five overs. His economy in this phase was 10.38. Besides, Harshal went wicketless just twice in the season
Spell
An expensive spell from Harshal
Harshal dismantled Aiden Markram's stumps with a brilliant slower delivery to complete 150 IPL wickets.
However, that turned to be on his only scalp in the game as he finished with 1/49 from four overs.
Owing to the same, LSG finished at 205/7 while batting first.
Overall in IPL 2025, Harshal owns 15 wickets from 11 games at a high economy of 9.73.