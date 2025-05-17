May 17, 202511:55 am

What's the story

The much-awaited IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be interrupted by heavy rains in Bengaluru.

The weather forecast suggests a gradual increase in rain throughout the day, with the highest possibility of rain at the scheduled toss time (7:00pm IST).

This prediction poses a major threat to the match, scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

Notably, this game marks the resumption of the season after nearly a 10-day suspension.