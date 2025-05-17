IPL 2025: RCB-KKR clash likely to be affected by rain
What's the story
The much-awaited IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be interrupted by heavy rains in Bengaluru.
The weather forecast suggests a gradual increase in rain throughout the day, with the highest possibility of rain at the scheduled toss time (7:00pm IST).
This prediction poses a major threat to the match, scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.
Notably, this game marks the resumption of the season after nearly a 10-day suspension.
Weather conditions
Bengaluru has already experienced significant rainfall and flooding
Bengaluru and its neighboring areas in Karnataka have been reeling under heavy rainfall and flooding in the past few days.
The weather forecast suggests a 25% chance of rain at 1:00pm which increases to 58% by 5:00pm.
The chances of precipitation peak at 71% around the scheduled toss time at 7:00pm before tapering off as the night progresses.
Infrastructure
M Chinnaswamy Stadium's drainage system may minimize rain impact
M Chinnaswamy Stadium has an advanced drainage system and a dedicated ground crew, which could possibly lessen the impact of rain on the match.
This infrastructure is one of the best in India to handle wet conditions.
However, despite all these preparations, a complete washout remains a possibility due to the weather forecast.
Impact on teams
KKR has already faced a washout this season
Notably, KKR have already suffered a washout this season against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.
The match was abandoned after a single over in the chase and the teams shared points.
A washout today could also affect planned celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium where fans have organized a tribute to Virat Kohli's Test career.
The star batter recently announced his retirement from the format.
Team performance
RCB's strong position in IPL 2025
As the tournament resumes, RCB are in a commanding position with eight wins from 11 games.
A win in the upcoming game could guarantee them a playoff berth.
On the other hand, KKR are placed sixth with five wins and six losses to their name (NR: 1).
They must win both their remaining matches to keep their outside chances of going through alive.