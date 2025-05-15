'Safety over checks,' Mitchell Johnson advises Australians to skip IPL
What's the story
Former pacer, Mitchell Johnson, believes Pat Cummins and his fellow Australian cricketers should consider skipping the remainder of IPL 2025.
This recommendation comes amid the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which recently resulted in a temporary suspension of the tournament on May 8.
Although a revised schedule has been announced following the ceasfire, Johnson is against the idea of traveling back to India.
Safety 1st
Johnson prioritizes safety over financial gains
In his column for 'The Nightly,' Johnson stressed that personal safety should always come before cricket, even for lucrative IPL contracts.
He wrote, "It's a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay checks."
He went on to say that players shouldn't feel pressured into returning to the IPL or Pakistan Super League despite the financial benefits.
Balancing act
Johnson acknowledges pressures on players
Johnson admitted that although Cricket Australia is giving players a free hand, the pressure to return could be immense.
He said some players could feel guilty or anxious about losing out on financial opportunities or professional prospects.
However, Johnson strongly believes that safety should always come before all of that.
Contrasting approaches
South Africa prioritizes IPL over WTC final preparations
Unlike Australia's approach, South Africa are sticking to the IPL even as they gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final.
Notably, Cricket South Africa has allowed its WTC final-bound players to be in India for the IPL playoffs and final.
CSA's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, confirmed the decision after discussions with the BCCI.