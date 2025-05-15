Virat Kohli hammered 1,000-plus Test runs against these teams
In a shocking turn of events, the legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.
His decision came after a string of poor performances in the format.
However, Kohli's prime years were nothing short of phenomenal runs and records.
Here we take a look at the teams against which Kohli accumulated over 1,000 Test runs.
#1
Australia - 2,232 runs
Kohli has made a name for himself as one of the most successful visiting batters in Australia.
The star batter overall mustered 2,232 runs across 30 Tests against the Aussies at an average of 43.76, with a top score of 184, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Seven of his nine Test tons against the team were recorded Down Under (50s: 5).
While Kohli accumulated 627 runs against Australia at home at 39.18, he recorded 1,542 runs Down Under at 46.72.
#2
England - 1,991 runs
Kohli made a significant mark against England as well. He has racked up 1991 runs across 28 matches against the Brits at 42.36.
The tally includes five tons besides nine fifties. Kohli also owns a double-hundred against the English unit.
Kohli bagged 976 runs at 33.65 against England in away Tests.
His numbers at home are even more prolific in this regard (1,015 runs at 56.38)
#3
South Africa - 1,408 runs
Kohli's highest Test score of 254* came against South Africa in 2019.
The star batter overall hammered 1,408 across 16 Tests against the team at 54.15.
The tally includes three tons besides five fifties.
517 of his runs against Proteas came at home at 64.62.
He boasts 891 runs in South African conditions at 49.50.
#4
Sri Lanka - 1,085 runs
Two of Kohli's seven Test double-tons came against Sri Lanka and that too in successive games in 2017.
The star batter overall slammed 1,085 runs across 11 games at 67.81 (100s: 5, 50s: 2). Kohli doesn't average 60-plus against any other side in this format.
Kohli has scored 691 runs against them in home Tests at 98.71. The remaining 394 runs have come in away conditions at 43.77.
#5
West Indies - 1,019 runs
Kohli clobbered 1,019 runs versus the Windies at an average of 48.52 across 16 games.
He slammed three centuries versus them besides six fifties. The batter's maiden double-hundred also came against WI in 2016.
Kohli has 660 runs on Windies soil at an average of 44.00. The other 359 runs have come at home at 59.83.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Kohli overall featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
In 55 home Test matches, Kohli owns 4,336 runs at 55.58. He has 14 tons and 13 fifties under his belt.
In 66 away matches, Kohli bagged 4,774 runs at 41.51 with 16 tons and 18 fifties.
Lastly, in two neutral venue matches, he owns 120 runs at 30.