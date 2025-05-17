Has Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled versus Arshdeep Singh in IPL?
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 59 of the 2025 Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and PBKS' new-ball pacer Arshdeep Singh are among the players to watch out for in this contest, and their battle in the powerplay overs would be enticing.
Here we look at how the duo has fared against each other.
Rivalry
Two dismissals from six innings
Across six IPL meetings, Arshdeep has dismissed Jaiswal twice in IPL, conceding just 36 runs off 29 balls, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The southpaw managed 10 runs off nine balls against Arshdeep when RR and PBKS met earlier in the season.
However, Arshdeep could not trap him in that game.
As far as the powerplay is concerned, Jaiswal has managed 32 runs off 25 balls in this battle (1 dismissal).
Jaiswal
Jaiswal has fared well versus PBKS
Jaiswal has enjoyed operating against PBKS, having mustered 288 runs from seven games at 41.14.
The tally includes three fifties and a strike rate of 145.45.
With 473 runs at a strike rate of 154.57, Jaiswal is also RR's leading run-getter in IPL 2025.
Jaiswal, who has been associated with RR since his IPL debut in 2020, has overall mustered 2,080 runs from 65 IPL games at 34.09 (SR: 151.49).
This includes 14 fifties besides two tons.
Arshdeep
How has Arshdeep fared versus RR?
Meanwhile, Arshdeep has 18 wickets across 10 matches against RR at an economy of 9.55. The tally includes his only IPL fifer.
In the IPL 2025 campaign, Arshdeep has managed 16 scalps at 18.18 (ER: 8) from 11 matches.
He is PBKS' highest wicket-taker this season.
Overall, in 76 IPL matches, Arshdeep has claimed a total of 92 wickets at 25.46.
He owns two four-fers and a fifer with his economy rate being 8.88.