What's the story

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis will replace England's Jos Buttler for the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The change comes after the IPL and an England-West Indies series clashed, resulting in Buttler's absence from the playoffs.

The first Qualifier match clashes with this series, making it impossible for him to play IPL 2025 playoffs.