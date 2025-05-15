IPL 2025: Kusal Mendis to replace Jos Buttler at GT
What's the story
Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis will replace England's Jos Buttler for the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The change comes after the IPL and an England-West Indies series clashed, resulting in Buttler's absence from the playoffs.
The first Qualifier match clashes with this series, making it impossible for him to play IPL 2025 playoffs.
Team update
Mendis joins Gujarat Titans, filling Buttler's void
Mendis will join his fellow Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka in the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad.
With Buttler out of action, it's expected that Mendis will be included in the GT XI.
The team's wicket-keeping options are limited to uncapped Anuj Rawat, making Mendis's inclusion even more crucial.
The Titans currently lead the standings with 16 points from 11 games and are on the verge of securing qualification for the playoffs.
Player profile
Buttler's stellar performance and upcoming international commitments
Buttler has been in phenomenal form this season, having scored 500 runs at a stunning average of 71.43 while batting at No. 3.
He is expected to play the last three league-stage games before leaving for his international duties.
Despite his soon-to-be absence, Buttler's contributions have been immense for the Titans this season.
Earlier in the season, he became fourth-fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in 116 innings.
Player statistics
Mendis's T20 career and IPL debut
Mendis recently displayed his talent in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 143 runs at a strike rate of over 168, representing Quetta Gladiators.
In his T20 career, Mendis has scored over 4,700 runs with two centuries and 32 half-centuries.
This will be Mendis's maiden appearance in the IPL.
However, under new replacement rules, the Titans won't be able to retain him for next season.
4,718 runs in T20 cricket
Overall in T20 cricket, Mendis has mustered 4,718 runs from 172 games at a decent average of 30.24. His strike rate (137.43) is impressive as the tally includes two tons besides 37 fifties. 1,920 of his runs have come for the Lankans at 25.60. He is still uncapped in IPL.