What's the story

Shoaib Malik has resigned as a mentor for domestic competitions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The veteran cricketer, who was one of five mentors along with Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Waqar Younis, submitted his resignation two weeks ago.

He said he will complete his contractual obligations but will not serve as a mentor for the next season.