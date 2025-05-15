Shoaib Malik resigns as PCB mentor, cites other commitments
What's the story
Shoaib Malik has resigned as a mentor for domestic competitions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The veteran cricketer, who was one of five mentors along with Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Waqar Younis, submitted his resignation two weeks ago.
He said he will complete his contractual obligations but will not serve as a mentor for the next season.
Reason
Malik's decision to step down
Explaining his decision to step down, Malik said, "This was not an easy choice, but after reflecting on my commitments, I realized that juggling multiple responsibilities would prevent me from giving my best - both to Pakistan cricket and to my other professional and personal priorities."
He also thanked for the opportunity, saying working with some of Pakistan's most talented cricketers has been an immensely rewarding experience.
Speculations
PCB's potential changes amid Malik's departure
Malik's resignation comes amid growing speculation over the fate of all mentors.
On the same day he announced his departure, media reports claimed PCB had decided to part ways with all five mentors in a bid to downsize last year's extremely busy domestic season.
However, a PCB spokesperson clarified that an official decision had not been communicated by chairman Mohsin Naqvi to the board.
Controversies
Mentor remuneration and role clarification
The mentors' appointment in August last year was controversial, especially over reports of their financial remuneration.
Each mentor is believed to be on a three-year contract, earning around PKR 5 million per month.
These salaries have raised eyebrows as they are higher than what is paid to all but the most elite Pakistani cricketers—Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan—in the central contracts pool.