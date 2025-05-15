ICC reveals prize money for WTC final 2025
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize pool for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final.
South Africa and Australia will compete for a total prize pool of $5.76 million in the match, scheduled to be held at Lord's on June 11.
The amount is more than double the prizes offered in previous editions of the championship.
Prize distribution
Champions to receive $3.6 million
The champions of the WTC Final will walk away with a whopping $3.6 million, much higher than the $1.6 million awarded in the 2021 and 2023 editions.
The runners-up will also benefit from the increase, with their prize money going up from $800,000 to an impressive $2.16 million.
The massive increase in prizes highlights the growing popularity and prestige of cricket's ultimate test series globally.
Final showdown
South Africa and Australia to clash in the final
The ICC World Test Championship Final on June 11 will witness South Africa and Australia fight for the coveted title.
South Africa booked their final berth by finishing at the top of the WTC25 standings after winning against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
They also drew their home series against India.
Meanwhile, Australia sealed their berth with a dominant 3-1 win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Anticipation builds
ICC chair and team captains express excitement
ICC Chair Jay Shah said he was excited about the final, calling it "a true celebration of cricket." He wished both teams the best as they gear up for the prestigious match.
South African captain Temba Bavuma and Australian captain Pat Cummins also expressed their excitement for the occasion.
Bavuma views it as an opportunity to win an ICC title while Cummins is proud to defend their title at Lord's.