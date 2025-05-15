Which 'Fab 4' batter boasts most double-centuries in Test cricket?
In the realm of Test cricket, scoring a double century is a phenomenal feat, one that requires a lot of patience, skill, and mental strength.
Among active international players who have achieved this feat most often are Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.
This club of elite batters is famously known as the 'Fab 4'.
As Kohli recently announced his Test retirement, here we present the 'Fab 4' batters with the most Test double-tons.
#1
Virat Kohli - 7 double-tons
Kohli leads the pack with seven double-centuries.
He recorded three double-tons apiece in 2016 and 2017.
Kohli's final 200-plus score came in 2019, a 254* against South Africa, which also happens to be his highest Test score.
Six of his seven double-hundreds have come in home conditions. His maiden such score was recorded in West Indies.
Each of Kohli's seven double-tons came while leading the team. No other batter has even six double-tons in this regard.
#2
Joe Root - 6 double-tons
Joe Root's six double centuries underline his resilience and adaptability in different conditions, making him an asset for England.
His ability to anchor innings and lead from the front has been pivotal in many series.
Interestingly, Root boasts double-tons across five different nations - 2 in England and 1 each in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.
His highest score is 254 versus Pakistan in Manchester.
#3
Kane Williamson - 6 double-tons
Like Root, Williamson has also touched the 200-run mark six times.
Although not as flamboyant as Kohli, he plays methodically to stabilize innings for New Zealand.
Known for his masterclass in timing, placement, and patience, Williamson's maiden 200-plus score was a 242* against Sri Lanka in 2015, his highest Test score to date.
From 2019 to 2022, he breached the mark four times. Five of his six double-tons have come at home with the other one being recorded in Pakistan.
#4
Steve Smith - 4 double-tons
Steve Smith may have four double centuries, fewer than his contemporaries, but he scores them in an unorthodox manner.
Often scored in important matches that define series outcomes, Smith's innings are not just about runs but also about how he scores them.
His maiden double-hundred came at the iconic Lord's against hosts England in 2015.
His other 200-plus scores came at home with the 239 versus England in Perth being his best score.