What's the story

In the realm of Test cricket, scoring a double century is a phenomenal feat, one that requires a lot of patience, skill, and mental strength.

Among active international players who have achieved this feat most often are Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

This club of elite batters is famously known as the 'Fab 4'.

As Kohli recently announced his Test retirement, here we present the 'Fab 4' batters with the most Test double-tons.