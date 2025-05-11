Josh Hazlewood's IPL 2025 future uncertain amid injury concerns: Details
What's the story
The future of Australian cricket star Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2025 hangs in the balance after a shoulder injury.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player missed his team's final home match against Chennai Super Kings on May 3, and was doubtful for the next game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9, when the tournament was suspended.
Despite this, Cricket Australia remains hopeful of Hazlewood's fitness for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final.
Injury impact
RCB's Hazlewood uncertain for IPL resumption
Hazlewood's IPL future is also clouded by the recent suspension of the tournament.
After a ceasefire announcement on May 10, talks of resuming the league are on.
However, this has raised questions if Australian and South African players can return in time for their World Test Championship final starting June 11 at Lord's.
The situation remains fluid as decisions are yet to be made on Hazlewood's and other international players' participation.
Information
Hazlewood was on fire for in-form RCB in IPL 2025
Hazlewood shone for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, taking 18 wickets from 10 matches at 17.27. On the other hand, RCB are 3rd after 11 matches and are well on course to make it to the playoffs if the tournament resumes.
Player decisions
Australian players face tough choices amid IPL uncertainty
Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head are also staring at tough calls of returning to India if the IPL resumes. This is because of their impending commitments for the World Test Championship final.
While Cummins and Head have just three league games left with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are out of playoff contention, Starc's team - Delhi Capitals - are still in the race.
Player status
New Zealand players and South African involvement
Most New Zealand players have returned home from the IPL, except for Mumbai Indians's Mitchell Santner.
He has agreed to stay, according to Health Mills, chief of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.
The participation of South African players in the remainder of the IPL will be decided at a Cricket South Africa board meeting on Sunday, with player safety being prioritized.