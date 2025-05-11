What's the story

The future of Australian cricket star Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2025 hangs in the balance after a shoulder injury.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player missed his team's final home match against Chennai Super Kings on May 3, and was doubtful for the next game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9, when the tournament was suspended.

Despite this, Cricket Australia remains hopeful of Hazlewood's fitness for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final.