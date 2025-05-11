Gujarat Titans train in Ahmedabad as IPL waits for resumption
What's the story
Despite IPL 2025 being suspended for a week, Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued to train as the season awaits resumption.
As per ESPNcricinfo, IPL table-toppers Gujarat have continued training despite the tournament being suspended for a week on May 9.
The supsension happened following the escalation in cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
Notably, a ceasefire was called on Saturday May 10 as now the tournament is expected to resume soon.
Team resilience
Limited departures amid IPL 2025 suspension
After the suspension announcement, most overseas players and coaching staff left India within a day.
However, GT was the only team that didn't disband entirely. Only Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee returned home to England and South Africa respectively.
Most of their players and support staff decided to remain in Ahmedabad, where the franchise is based, and continued their training at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Future plans
BCCI to announce IPL 2025 restart date
However, with a ceasefire announced on Saturday evening, there are speculations about the tournament's future.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would "duly announce the date of IPL restart" after consulting "all stakeholders and the concerned government authorities."
The announcement has sparked hopes among fans and players alike for a swift return to action.
Team status
Gujarat Titans's current standings and player performance
Currently, GT share the top spot with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), having won eight out of 11 games. However, they have a better net run rate.
Two of their remaining three matches are at home against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while one will be played in Delhi against Delhi Capitals (DC).