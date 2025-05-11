What's the story

Despite IPL 2025 being suspended for a week, Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued to train as the season awaits resumption.

As per ESPNcricinfo, IPL table-toppers Gujarat have continued training despite the tournament being suspended for a week on May 9.

The supsension happened following the escalation in cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Notably, a ceasefire was called on Saturday May 10 as now the tournament is expected to resume soon.