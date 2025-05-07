What's the story

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Jadeja reached the landmark in Match 57 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The star all-rounder overtook Dwayne Bravo with his first wicket in the match. He also raced to 150 wickets for CSK in T20 cricket.