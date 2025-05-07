Ravindra Jadeja becomes highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL: Stats
What's the story
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.
Jadeja reached the landmark in Match 57 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
The star all-rounder overtook Dwayne Bravo with his first wicket in the match. He also raced to 150 wickets for CSK in T20 cricket.
Milestone
Jadeja surpasses Dwayne Bravo
As mentioned, Jadeja (141 scalps) surpassed Bravo in terms of IPL wickets for CSK.
The latter finished with 140 wickets from 116 encounters at an incredible average of 22.47.
No other player has 100-plus wickets for the Yellow Army in the cash-rich league.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 95 IPL wickets for CSK.
Information
Another record for Jadeja
As mentioned, Jadeja also completed 150 wickets for CSK in T20 cricket. He has become the second player with this record, joining Bravo (154). Ashwin is the only player with 100-plus wickets in this regard.
Journey
Jadeja's journey with CSK
Jadeja has been a key player for the Chennai Super Kings since his debut for the franchise in 2012.
He became just the second all-rounder to complete the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs for a franchise in the IPL.
He had earlier become the first player in IPL history to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets.