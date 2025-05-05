'Hera Pheri 3' teaser might drop during IPL, hints Shetty
What's the story
The highly-awaited third installment of the iconic Hindi comedy franchise, Hera Pheri, is finally happening.
Suniel Shetty, one of the lead actors, recently revealed that the much-awaited teaser for Hera Pheri 3 might drop sooner than anticipated.
He revealed in a recent interview that the teaser is ready and may premiere during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Actor's statement
Shetty expressed excitement for 'Hera Pheri 3'
Speaking about his excitement for the new film, Shetty said, "Excited hain kyunki same team hai. Masti bhara rehta hai."
He further said, "Jab hum teen saath mein hote hain to aas paas waalon ki haalat bahut kharab hoti hai."
"Priyan sir yehi bolte hain jo karna hai shot ke baad karo. Jaisi Hera Pheri thi, waisi hi sincerity is set pe thi. Also, because of the seriousness of this film."
Twitter Post
Here's what Shetty said
#SunilShetty we have completed a Teaser of #HeraPheri3 and will release the teaser during IPL.— Guruji❓ (@RajMalhotraSing) May 4, 2025
Finally,we can get a final release date of Hera pheri 3 in a few month.
Note: Maybe IPL Final or After the #Housefull5 . pic.twitter.com/UY55wUyZBf
Actor's perspective
Paresh Rawal's thoughts on the franchise
Another important player of the Hera Pheri movies, Paresh Rawal, has also spoken about the franchise before.
He had admitted in interviews that Phir Hera Pheri wasn't as good as the first part and said, "bahut gandgi ho gayi thi."
In a recent interview with Lallantop, he spoke about his character, Baburao, and said, "Yeh mere gale ka phanda hai. Mujhe isse chutkaara chahiye."
The third part, directed by Priyadarshan, will also star Akshay Kumar alongside Shetty and Rawal.