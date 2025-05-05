What's the story

The highly-awaited third installment of the iconic Hindi comedy franchise, Hera Pheri, is finally happening.

Suniel Shetty, one of the lead actors, recently revealed that the much-awaited teaser for Hera Pheri 3 might drop sooner than anticipated.

He revealed in a recent interview that the teaser is ready and may premiere during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.