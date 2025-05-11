Barcelona beat Real Madrid in 7-goal El Clasico thriller: Stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in a 7-goal classic. Matchweek 35 of the La Liga 2024-25 season saw Barca win 4-3 to further solidify their chances of bagging the league title.
Real took a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes through Kylian Mbappe before Barca hit back, scoring four goals before half-time.
Mbappe pulled one back (70') before Barca had a goal chalked off.
Mbappe
Mbappe enters record books for Real
As per Opta, Mbappe is the third player to score a hat-trick in La Liga's El Clasico in the 21st century, after Lionel Messi (twice) and Luis Suarez (once). He is also the first to do so for Real Madrid since January 1995 (Ivan Zamorano).
Mbappe owns 39 goals for Real this season in all competitions, surpassing Zamorano (37) for most goals (debut season).
Information
Highest scorer in La Liga this season
Mbappe has raced to 27 goals in La Liga this season, surpassing Barca's Robert Lewandowski (25). He is now the highest scorer in La Liga 2024-25.
Raphinha
Raphinha races to 34 goals this season for Barca
Raphinha scored a brace for Barca. He scored his side's third and fourth goal of the evening. Raphinha is now the joint-3rd-highest scorer in La Liga this season (18). He also owns nine assists.
Raphinha owns 34 goals from 54 appearances in all competitions this season. He has also made 22 assists.
Overall, he has 54 goals and 45 assists across three seasons.
Information
Yamal shines for Barca
Lamine Yamal scored the equalizing goal in this contest. Yamal has 16 goals in 52 appearances across competitions for Barca this season. In La Liga, he scored his 7th goal this season. Notably, the teenager owns 20 assists, including 12 in La Liga this season.
Barca
Torres provides 3 assists for Barca
Ferran Torres provided 3 assists for Barca. He is now involved in 15-plus goals in La Liga 2024-25 (16). Apart from his 10 goals, he has raced to six assists.
Pedri provided the assist for Barca's third goal. He has 5 assists in La Liga this season from 34 matches (G4).
Eric Garcia scored Barca's opener. He owns 2 league goals this season.
Information
Vinicus Junior provides two assists for Real
For Real, winger Vinicius Junior shone with 2 assists. Brazil's Vinicius has raced to 7 assists this season in La Liga. He also owns 11 goals for Los Blancos from 29 appearances.
El Clasico
Barca complete the league double over Real
With this win, Barca completed the league double over Real this season. Back in October, Barca thumped Real 4-0 and now they sealed a 4-3 win, scoring 8 goals on aggregate.
In 190 El Clasico games in La Liga, Barca own 76 wins to Real's 79.
Moreover, Barca have now scored 309 goals in El Clasico (La Liga) compared to Real's 307.
Do you know?
Barca beat Real in 4 matches across competitions this season
Barca beat Real for the 4th time this season in all competitions. Barring the two defeats in La Liga, in January, Barca downed Real 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final. Recently, Barca tamed Real 3-2 in Copa del Rey final.
Do you know?
Do you know?
Barca and Real have not drawn in their last 18 El Clasicos in all competitions (eight wins for Barcelona and 10 for Real Madrid). As per Opta, it's the longest unmatched run in the history of El Clasico.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
FULL TIME!!!! 🌵🌵🌵🌵#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/WXks2YU370— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 11, 2025