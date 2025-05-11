What's the story

FC Barcelona beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in a 7-goal classic. Matchweek 35 of the La Liga 2024-25 season saw Barca win 4-3 to further solidify their chances of bagging the league title.

Real took a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes through Kylian Mbappe before Barca hit back, scoring four goals before half-time.

Mbappe pulled one back (70') before Barca had a goal chalked off.