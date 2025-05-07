What's the story

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious cap.

Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 wicket-keeping dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Dhoni's historic 200th dismissal came as he caught Angkrish Raghuvanshi behind the stumps.