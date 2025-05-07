IPL: MS Dhoni becomes first wicket-keeper with 200 dismissals
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious cap.
Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 wicket-keeping dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Dhoni's historic 200th dismissal came as he caught Angkrish Raghuvanshi behind the stumps.
Dismissals
Dhoni's journey to 200 dismissals
As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni now has 201 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik is his closest rival (174).
Dhoni's path to this milestone features 276 matches. He owns 153 catches and 47 stumpings with the gloves.
The veteran wicket-keeper completed his 200th fielding dismissal earlier this season.
Against KKR, Dhoni stumped Sunil Narine and caught Raghuvanshi off Noor Ahmad's bowling.
Records
Notable records of wicket-keeper Dhoni
Dhoni is the only wicket-keeper to have registered more than 150 catches in the IPL. Karthik is the only other wicket-keeper with 100-plus catches.
The former is also closing in on 50 stumpings. No other wicket-keeper has 40 stumpings in the IPL.
Dhoni also has the most wicket-keeping dismissals for a franchise in the IPL. He owns 175 dismissals from 246 matches for CSK.