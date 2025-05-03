What's the story

Manchester City edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's match-winning goal.

Despite their confident start and two near misses, Wolves failed to make the most of their chances.

The win took City to the third position in the Premier League table as they ended a 7-game unbeaten run of Wolves in the Premier League.

Before this, Wolves had won six successive matches in the Premier League.