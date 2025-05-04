Bournemouth stun Arsenal with 2nd-half comeback at Emirates: Key stats
Arsenal's hopes to build momentum ahead of their important Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain were denied by Bournemouth's second-half resurgence.
The visitors won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in matchweek 35 of the Premier League 2024/25 season, greatly enhancing their own European hopes.
Despite putting out a strong side, Arsenal couldn't hold onto their lead after Declan Rice opened the scoring in his 100th appearance for the club.
Match highlights
Bournemouth's resilience shines through
Rice's goal came just before halftime, handing Arsenal a 1-0 lead.
However, Bournemouth proved resilient as they equalized in the 67th minute with Dean Huijsen's header from Antoine Semenyo's long throw.
Eight minutes later, Evanilson scored from a corner kick, handing Bournemouth their first-ever victory at Emirates Stadium.
Tactical errors
Set-pieces prove costly for Arsenal
Arsenal's priority is winning the Champions League for the first time. But their preparation was anything but ideal, thanks to this shocker.
The team struggled with set-pieces, conceding twice in a match for the first time since December 2023.
Despite having chances to salvage a point from this match, Arsenal's lack of a prolific striker was evident as they failed to register any shots on target after Bournemouth's second goal.
Details
Match stats and points table
Arsenal had 13 attempts with four shots on target compared to Bournemouth's two shots on target from 9 attempts.
Arsenal edged past the Cherries in terms of possession (51-49%). Arsenal had an 84% pass accuracy from 425 passes.
In terms of the points table, Arsenal remain 2nd with 67 points from 35 matches. It was their 4th defeat of the season.
Bournemouth's win saw them get to 8th with 53 points collected. It was their 14th win of the season.
Do you know?
Unwanted record for Arsenal
As per Opta, Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their joint-most ever in a single campaign (level with 2019-20).