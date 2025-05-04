What's the story

Arsenal's hopes to build momentum ahead of their important Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain were denied by Bournemouth's second-half resurgence.

The visitors won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in matchweek 35 of the Premier League 2024/25 season, greatly enhancing their own European hopes.

Despite putting out a strong side, Arsenal couldn't hold onto their lead after Declan Rice opened the scoring in his 100th appearance for the club.

Here's more.