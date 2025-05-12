How Gambhir, Shastri honored Virat Kohli on his Test retirement
What's the story
Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir have paid their tributes to Virat Kohli after the latter's retirement from Test cricket.
While Gambhir compared Kohli's commitment to a lion's passion, Shastri called him a "modern-day giant."
Both Shastri and Gambhir took to X to express their feelings about the 36-year-old cricketer's exit from the red-ball format.
Gambhir is Team India's incumbent head coach across formats, whereas Shastri has attained several feats in similar capacity.
Coach's praise
Gambhir and Shastri's heartfelt tributes
Gambhir took to X to share his admiration for Kohli. He wrote, "A man with lion's passion! Will miss u cheeks..."
Meanwhile, Shastri called Kohli a modern-day giant and a "fantastic ambassador" for Test cricket. He wrote, "Can't believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained."
Personal memories
Shastri's personal touch
Adding a personal touch to his tribute, Shastri thanked Kohli for the lasting memories he has given.
He said, "Thank you for the lasting memories you've given to everyone, and to me in particular. It's something I will cherish for life."
The former cricketer concluded his message with a heartfelt wish for Kohli: "Go well, champ. God bless."
Can't believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained. Thank you for the lasting memories you've given to everyone, and to me in particular. It's something I will cherish for life. Go… — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 12, 2025
Career highlights
Kohli's illustrious Test career
Kohli's retirement ended a glorious red-ball career of 14 years and 123 Tests. He made his Test debut in 2011.
Across his illustrious career, he racked up 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85 with a highest score of an unbeaten 254 runs.
He hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his 123-Test career. His tally includes seven double-centuries.
Camaraderie
Head coaches of Team India
Shastri first served as India's team director between 2014 and 2016. He operated as their head coach thereafter (2017-2021).
The second half of his coaching career saw him form a dynamic bond with Kohli. Together, the captain-coach duo helped India win several momentous Test series.
On the other hand, Gambhir was the last head coach of Kohli's Test career. Although Gambhir and Kohli have been involved in several on-field altercations, they seemed to have united.