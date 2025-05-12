What's the story

Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir have paid their tributes to Virat Kohli after the latter's retirement from Test cricket.

While Gambhir compared Kohli's commitment to a lion's passion, Shastri called him a "modern-day giant."

Both Shastri and Gambhir took to X to express their feelings about the 36-year-old cricketer's exit from the red-ball format.

Gambhir is Team India's incumbent head coach across formats, whereas Shastri has attained several feats in similar capacity.