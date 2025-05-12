What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Australian cricketer Shaun Tait as the side's pace-bowling coach.

The former Aussie speedster will be in charge until November 2027.

Tait, who was part of Australia's 2007 World Cup-winning squad, has previously coached Pakistan, West Indies, and Afghanistan.

He is "excited to work with promising new fast bowlers" from Bangladesh's ranks.