Shaun Tait appointed as Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach until 2027
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Australian cricketer Shaun Tait as the side's pace-bowling coach.
The former Aussie speedster will be in charge until November 2027.
Tait, who was part of Australia's 2007 World Cup-winning squad, has previously coached Pakistan, West Indies, and Afghanistan.
He is "excited to work with promising new fast bowlers" from Bangladesh's ranks.
Career highlights
Tait's international career and coaching journey
Having represented Australia in 59 matches across formats, Tait brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
He has taken 95 international wickets in his playing career.
His coaching journey includes stints with Pakistan, West Indies, and Afghanistan.
Tait's expertise is expected to significantly contribute to the development of their pace bowlers.
Coaching philosophy
Tait's vision for Bangladesh cricket
Tait views his appointment as a chance to be part of a new era in Bangladesh cricket.
He said, "It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like."
He stressed that everyone expects talent to bring results in international cricket and his focus will be on achieving more wins for the team.
Coaching change
Departure of previous pace-bowling coach
Notably, the exit of Bangladesh's former fast-bowling coach Andre Adams follows Tait's appointment. The former had joined Bangladesh in March 2024.
Adams was part of Bangladesh's contingent at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
His exit marks a change in Bangladesh's coaching staff as they aim to bolster their fast-bowling department under Tait's guidance.