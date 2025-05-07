What's the story

Rohit Sharma, the veteran Indian cricketer, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement. He thanked everyone for the support he received during his career and confirmed that he would continue to represent India in ODIs.

His decision comes after a successful 67-match stint in whites, where he scored 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

With Rohit's retirement a series of reactions have come in. We look at the same.