Top reactions as Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket
What's the story
Rohit Sharma, the veteran Indian cricketer, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The 38-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement. He thanked everyone for the support he received during his career and confirmed that he would continue to represent India in ODIs.
His decision comes after a successful 67-match stint in whites, where he scored 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
With Rohit's retirement a series of reactions have come in. We look at the same.
Legacy
Rohit's Test career and leadership
Rohit's Test career was defined by his captaincy in taking India to the World Test Championship final in 2023.
He was also a member of the Indian squad in two ICC World Test Championship finals (2021 and 2023).
His contributions were acknowledged when he was included in the ICC Test Team of the Year in 2021, further cementing his legacy as an Indian cricket great.
Rohit captained India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and three. He has a win percentage of 50.
Tributes
Reactions pour in from cricketing community
Soon after Rohit's announcement, reactions from the cricketing world began pouring in.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged his contribution saying, "End of an era in whites!@ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you, Hitman "
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant praised Sharma's positive influence on the team, while former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel termed his retirement as 'the end of an era.'
Farewell
Former teammates and cricketing legends honor Sharma
Former Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Dhruv Jurel, RP Singh, Amit Mishra, Munaf Patel, and Irfan Pathan also shared their memories with Sharma. They all appreciated his skills as a player and a leader.
Legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle also acknowledged Sharma's contributions as a captain and batsman for India.
Bhogle reminisced about memorable innings played by Sharma in his farewell message to the veteran cricketer.
Gambhir
Team India coach Gambhir pens three-word reaction
Team India coach Gautam Gambhir reacted to Rohit's retirement from Test cricket with a social media post.
Notably, Gambhir and Rohit got off to a rocky start in Test cricket after defeats in New Zealand and Australia.
Rohit was also asked to sit out of the 5th Test against Australia after undergoing abysmal form with the bat.
"A master, a leader & a gem!," wrote Gambhir on X (formerly Twitter).
Gambhir will work with a new captain when India visit England for a 5-Test series.
Mayank shares his thoughts
The walks from the pavilion, the silent understanding between the 22 yards, the shared laughs in the dressing room, and the dominating mindset in the middle.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 7, 2025
Glad to have shared these memories in the whites with you @ImRo45 🫂#RohitSharma #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/O8LOV67hA5
Jurel's 1st Test skipper
Always my first skipper 🇮🇳— Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) May 7, 2025
Happy retirement, Rohit bhaiyya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2jW0g8uR2N
2021 heroics!
Congratulations @ImRo45 on your test career. 2021 test series in England will be remembered for your heroics. Go well in your next phase. pic.twitter.com/FvOvuaV3Y9— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 7, 2025
A joy for India!
Well played #RohitSharma. As player and as captain, you were a joy and India will say a big thank you to you. That century in Chennai, that one at the Oval, both priceless. You walked out against South Africa to open as if you had done it all your life. Will look forward to…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2025
Memories!
Thank you for amazing memories Kaptaan Shaab— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) May 7, 2025
Congratulations on your amazing Career and all your achievements in #TestCricket @ImRo45#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/PVJdlWY8p2
From Team India coach!
A master, a leader & a gem! #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/C6RgU6P18n— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 7, 2025