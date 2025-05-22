Mumbai Indians have beaten these teams most often in IPL
What's the story
Mumbai Indians reached the IPL 2025 playoffs after beating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21.
With this win, MI joined the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings.
The five-time champions posted 180/5 in 20 overs before bundling out DC for 121.
As per Cricbuzz, MI have now beaten DC 21 times in the IPL.
#1
24 wins against KKR
MI have an exceptional record against Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league.
The two sides have met 35 times, with MI winning 24 games. KKR own 11 wins in this regard.
Notably, MI have a 10-2 lead over KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. They also lead 7-4 at Eden Gardens, KKR's home ground.
KKR lost to MI in their only clash this season.
#2
21 wins against CSK
Over the years, the IPL has seen several riveting encounters between arch-rivals MI and Chennai Super Kings.
Notably, CSK won their maiden IPL title (2010) after beating MI in the final. MI avenged the defeat by winning the 2013 final against CSK.
The two sides also clashed in 2015 and 2019 finals, with MI winning both.
Overall, MI have a 21-18 lead over CSK.
#3
21 wins against DC
DC have become the third side to lose more than 20 IPL games to MI.
The two sides have locked horns 37 times in IPL history, with MI winning 21 matches. DC, who own 16 wins, lost two matches to MI in IPL 2025.
MI have a 8-3 lead over DC at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, DC lead 7-5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.