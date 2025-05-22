What's the story

Mumbai Indians reached the IPL 2025 playoffs after beating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21.

With this win, MI joined the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings.

The five-time champions posted 180/5 in 20 overs before bundling out DC for 121.

As per Cricbuzz, MI have now beaten DC 21 times in the IPL.