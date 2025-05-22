What's the story

An incredible spell from Jasprit Bumrah helped Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2025 playoffs on May 21.

The star all-rounder produced an exceptional show against Delhi Capitals, picking three wickets for just 12 runs.

As a result, the five-time champions successfully defended 180 and knocked the Capitals out.

Bumrah, thereby, became the highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL history. Here's the list.