Which bowler has most wickets versus Delhi Capitals in IPL?
What's the story
An incredible spell from Jasprit Bumrah helped Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2025 playoffs on May 21.
The star all-rounder produced an exceptional show against Delhi Capitals, picking three wickets for just 12 runs.
As a result, the five-time champions successfully defended 180 and knocked the Capitals out.
Bumrah, thereby, became the highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL history. Here's the list.
#1
Jasprit Bumrah: 30 wickets
As mentioned, Bumrah now tops the wicket tally for a bowler against DC in the IPL.
In 23 games against the opposition, the pacer has 30 wickets at an incredible average of 21.73. His tally includes a four-wicket haul.
He also has an impressive economy rate of 6.45 in this regard. In 90.1 overs, he has conceded 582 runs.
Information
Another record for Bumrah
Bumrah has added another feather to his cap. He now has the most wickets for a franchise against DC in the IPL. He went past Sunil Narine, who earlier held the record for Kolkata Knight Riders against DC.
#2
Multiple bowlers: 27 wickets
The second spot is jointly occupied by Ravichandran Ashwin, Narine, and Piyush Chawla.
As mentioned, Narine took 27 wickets from 24 IPL encounters against DC, all for KKR.
Ashwin and Chawla also have 27 scalps each in this regard, having played for multiple franchises.
Notably, Ashwin has the best average among these bowlers (21.55). His economy rate reads 6.45.
Information
Dwayne Bravo follows Bumrah
Notably, no other pacer owns more than 25 wickets against DC in the cash-rich league. Dwayne Bravo, who represented both MI and Chennai Super Kings, trails Bumrah with 23 scalps under his belt.