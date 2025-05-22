What's the story

An incredible spell from Mitchell Santner helped Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2025 playoffs on May 21.

The star all-rounder produced an exceptional show against Delhi Capitals, picking three wickets for just 11 runs.

As a result, the five-time champions successfully defended 180 and knocked the Capitals out.

Here are the most economical four-over spells by MI spinners in the IPL.