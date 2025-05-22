IPL: Most economical four-over spells by Mumbai Indians spinners
What's the story
An incredible spell from Mitchell Santner helped Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2025 playoffs on May 21.
The star all-rounder produced an exceptional show against Delhi Capitals, picking three wickets for just 11 runs.
As a result, the five-time champions successfully defended 180 and knocked the Capitals out.
Here are the most economical four-over spells by MI spinners in the IPL.
#1
Harbhajan Singh: 1/9 vs PBKS, Centurion, 2009
As per Cricbuzz, former spinner Harbhajan Singh tops this tally with his match-winning spell against Punjab Kings from the 2009 season.
The legendary spinner conceded just nine runs from his four overs as MI restricted PBKS to 119/9. He also dimissed Kumar Sangakkara.
Harbhajan also bowled a total of 15 dot balls, choking the PBKS batters.
#2
Mitchell Santner: 3/11 vs DC, Mumbai, 2025
Santner, with his incredible spell against DC, has entered the record books.
The Kiwi spinner got rid of DC's top-two scorers — Sameer Rizvi (39) and Vipraj Nigam (20), as well as Ashutosh Sharma (18).
Although Jasprit Bumrah also took three wickets, it was Santner's 16 dot balls that paved the way for MI.
The latter registered his career-best IPL figures (3/11).
#3
Harbhajan Singh: 2/11 vs DC, Mumbai, 2015
Nearly a decade ago, Harbhajan delivered a similar spell for MI at the same venue against the same opposition (DC).
The Capitals faced the wrath of Harbhajan, who took two wickets for just 11 runs in four overs. Bowling a maiden over, he delivered 16 dot balls.
DC managed only 152/6, with MI chasing it down in the final over.