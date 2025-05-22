IPL 2025: Tim Seifert replaces Jacob Bethell at RCB camp
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will miss England all-rounder Jacob Bethell in the 2025 Indian Premier League playoffs.
Following their match penultimate league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 in Lucknow, Bethell will leave the RCB camp.
He will join England's ODI squad for a three-match series at home, starting May 29 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Meanwhile, RCB have roped in New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Bethell's replacement.
Bethell
Bethell's IPL 2025 journey
Bethell made his IPL debut earlier this season. He was bought by RCB for ₹2.60 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
He scored an impressive 55 against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
In his only other encounter, the English all-rounder scored 18 against Delhi Capitals.
Replacement
Seifert replaces Bethell in RCB
As mentioned, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Seifert has replaced Bethell for the rest of IPL 2025.
Seifert has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the past.
In IPL 2021, he played only one game for KKR where he was dismissed with a single-digit score.
For DC, he has racked up a total of 24 runs from two innings.
Performance
Seifert's impressive T20I career stats
Seifert has been bought for ₹2 crore and can feature in RCB's final league stage encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.
The 30-year-old has an excellent T20I record, having played 66 matches for New Zealand.
He has tallied 1,540 runs at an average of 28, including 10 half-centuries. His tally includes a strike rate of 142.85.
Journey
Will RCB finish atop standings?
With two games to go, RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
They currently occupy the second spot with 17 points (NRR: +0.482). Gujarat Titans lead the points table with 18 points.
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians follow RCB in the standings.
Notably, the Royal Challengers have an opportunity to finish atop the points table.