What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will miss England all-rounder Jacob Bethell in the 2025 Indian Premier League playoffs.

Following their match penultimate league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 in Lucknow, Bethell will leave the RCB camp.

He will join England's ODI squad for a three-match series at home, starting May 29 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Meanwhile, RCB have roped in New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Bethell's replacement.