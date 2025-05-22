Ayush Mhatre to lead India Under-19 team on England tour
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Under-19 squad for the upcoming England tour.
Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre is set to lead the youth team that will tour England in June for a multi-format series.
Apart from him, the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also part of the team.
The tour will include a 50-over warm-up match, five Youth One-Day, and two Multi-Day games.
Names
Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi make the list
The young Mumbai prodigy, who was signed by Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2025, Ayush Mhatre has been appointed as the captain of the India Under-19 team.
Mumbai's Abhigyan Kundu will be his deputy for the tour.
The squad also features Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals opener who scored a historic 35-ball century in IPL 2025. He became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket.
Squads
India Under-19 squad for England tour
India Under-19 squad for England tour: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Harvansh Singh (wicket-keeper), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, and Anmoljeet Singh.
Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, and Alankrith Rapole.
Match fixtures
India's U-19 England tour schedule
The India U-19 team's first match is a 50-over warm-up game at Loughborough University on June 24.
The Youth One-Day series will begin with its first match at Hove on June 27, and four more matches in Northampton and Worcester.
The final leg of the tour will see two multi-day matches against England U-19, on July 12 and July 23 at Beckenham and Chelmsford respectively.