What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Under-19 squad for the upcoming England tour.

Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre is set to lead the youth team that will tour England in June for a multi-format series.

Apart from him, the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also part of the team.

The tour will include a 50-over warm-up match, five Youth One-Day, and two Multi-Day games.