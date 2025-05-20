What's the story

Uttar Pradesh will soon get its fourth international cricket stadium, with construction starting soon in Gorakhpur.

The project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be built on a 50-acre land at Tal Nadaur.

It is estimated to cost around ₹236.40 crore and will be able to host up to 30,000 spectators.

According to The Times of India, the stadium will be constructed within 18 months.