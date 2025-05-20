UP's fourth international cricket stadium to be built in Gorakhpur
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh will soon get its fourth international cricket stadium, with construction starting soon in Gorakhpur.
The project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be built on a 50-acre land at Tal Nadaur.
It is estimated to cost around ₹236.40 crore and will be able to host up to 30,000 spectators.
According to The Times of India, the stadium will be constructed within 18 months.
Project details
Project blueprint finalized; construction to begin soon
The newspaper reported that the planning department has finalized a "detailed blueprint" for the stadium's construction and development.
An official confirmed that another cricket stadium is nearing completion in Varanasi. At present, Kanpur and Lucknow are the two designated venues for cricket matches in UP.
CM Adityanath had announced the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium project in January this year and it will be fast-tracked.
Infrastructure
A look at stadium design
According to TOI, the main stadium complex would be spread over 45 acres. The remaining five acres will have auxiliary facilities.
The stadium complex will have entry gates, security checks, East and West stands, and North and South pavilions.
Parking facilities for 1,500 vehicles will be there on the ground floor of both stands. The East and West stands would have a seating capacity of 14,490 seats each.
Pavilion details
North Pavilion to feature VIP seats and media facilities
The North Pavilion of the stadium will have a gallery studded with 208 VIP seats and a separate media and broadcasters' gallery with 382 seats.
The ground floor will sport a media entrance lobby, broadcasting control room, equipment storage, kitchen, general storage areas, and utility spaces.
Other amenities like "concourses, restrooms, drinking water facilities, service rooms, first aid stations, merchandise stores, video boards, and mid-wicket camera platforms" will also be provided within the compound, reported TOI.
Information
A multi-purpose venue
The two-story cricket stadium will be built as per the global standards,. It will have seven main pitches and four practice pitches. Apart from hosting international cricket matches, the stadium will serve as a multipurpose venue for hosting large-scale events.