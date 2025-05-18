IPL 2025, RR vs PBKS: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
PBKS successfully defended 219/5, now the highest first-innings total in Jaipur. They banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.
RR started well with a blistering 76-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but Harpreet Brar's spell stopped them.
How did the Impact Players fare?
Brar
Match-winning spell from Brar
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer subbed himself out after scoring a 25-ball 30. He batted with a finger injury.
His replacement, Brar, bowled a match-winning spell for the Kings.
He dismissed both RR openers, who ran riot in the first six overs. The PBKS spinner was introduced inside the Powerplay by stand-in skipper Shashank Singh.
Brar knocked over Riyan Parag in his final over (4-0-22-3).
Dubey
Shubham Dubey fails to finish
Batter Shubham Dubey replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi as RR's Impact Player in the second innings.
However, he couldn't make a difference this time as he returned unbeaten on a run-a-ball 7.
He batted with Dhruv Jurel as the Royals required 30 runs from the last two overs.
Dubey, who is known for his finishes, couldn't connect in the final over.