What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

PBKS successfully defended 219/5, now the highest first-innings total in Jaipur. They banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.

RR started well with a blistering 76-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but Harpreet Brar's spell stopped them.

How did the Impact Players fare?