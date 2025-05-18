What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Opting to bat, PBKS banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. They compiled 219/5, the highest first-innings total in Jaipur.

RR started well with a blistering 76-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but they could reach 209/7.

Harpreet Brar took three wickets.