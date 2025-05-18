IPL 2025, PBKS beat RR to enter top two: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Opting to bat, PBKS banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. They compiled 219/5, the highest first-innings total in Jaipur.
RR started well with a blistering 76-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but they could reach 209/7.
Harpreet Brar took three wickets.
PBKS innings
PBKS cross 200 despite top-order collapse
PBKS lost Priyansh Arya and Mitchell Owen early after electing to bat. Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal brought them down to 34/3.
Wadhera formed a crucial 67-run partnership with the injured Iyer thereafter. Although the PBKS skipper departed following a start, he continued his exploits with Shashank.
The latter found support from Azmatullah Omarzai's cameo (21* off 9 balls) thereafter, as PBKS reached 219/5.
Start
Flying start for RR
RR's run-chase was off to a flier. Jaiswal hammered Arshdeep Singh for 22 runs in the opening over.
The young Vaibhav Suryavanshi collected 17 runs off the second over bowled by Marco Jansen.
Jaiswal and Suryavanshi continued their exploits as RR reached their fifty in the third over.
Although Harpreet Brar dismissed Suryavanshi for a 15-ball 40, RR were 89/1 after six overs.
Information
Jaiswal's sixth fifty of IPL 2025
Jaiswal's 25-ball 50 (9 fours and 1 six) was ended by Brar in the ninth over. The Indian batter hammered his sixth half-century of IPL 2025. He now has the Orange Cap, with 523 runs from 13 innings at a strike-rate of 158.00.
Jurel knock
Jurel's heroics go in vain
Jurel came in after RR lost Sanju Samson (114/3). The former weaved his knock with aggressive boundaries and smart singles.
Jurel reached his half-century in a mere 29 balls. He brought the equation down to 30 required from the last two overs.
However, Marco Jansen dismissed Jurel in the final over. He finished with a 31-ball 53 (3 fours and 4 sixes).
Brar
Match-winning spell from Brar
Brar, who replaced Iyer in the second innings, brought PBKS back in the hunt. He dismissed both RR openers, who ran riot in the first six overs.
The PBKS spinner was introduced inside the Powerplay by stand-in skipper Shashank Singh.
After being economical early on, Brar knocked over Riyan Parag in his final over. He conceded just 22 runs from four overs.
Record
PBKS attain these feats
According to Cricbuzz, PBKS's 219/5 is now the highest first-innings total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
They broke the record of Mumbai Indians, who compiled 217/2 against RR earlier this season.
PBKS also recorded the highest IPL total for side after being three down for less than 35 in an innings.
They went past Lucknow Super Giants (213/9 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023).
Numbers
Key numbers for Wadhera, Shashank
Wadhera slammed a 37-ball 70 (4s-5 and 6s-5), his career-best score in the tournament.
His previous-highest IPL score was 64 that came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023.
Meanwhile, Shashank finished unbeaten on 59 off 30 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes).
He slammed his fourth half-century in the tournament. Two of his fifties have come this season.
Iyer
Shreyas Iyer completes 300 sixes
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer batted outside of the top four in the first innings. Batting at five, he scored a steady 25-ball 30 (5 fours) before falling to Riyan.
Iyer, who later subbed himself out with injury, completed 300 fours during his knock.
The PBKS batter now has 303 fours and 140 sixes in the cash-rich league.
Information
PBKS re-enter top two
With their eighth win, PBKS have re-entered the top two in the IPL 2025 standings. Another win would seal their playoff berth. On the other hand, RR have already been knocked out of the race.