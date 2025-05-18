What's the story

Harry Kane played a key role in helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga 2024/25 title.

It was a record 33rd Bundesliga honor for Bayern. Notably, the Bavarians finished the campaign on a high, beating Hoffenheim in matchweek 34.

Kane added to his tally by scoring the 4th goal in a 4-0 win.

Bayern finished the season with 82 points and interestingly, they scored a whopping 99 goals.

It was Kane, who made a difference. We decode his season in stats.