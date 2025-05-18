Harry Kane: Decoding his Bundesliga 2024/25 season in stats
What's the story
Harry Kane played a key role in helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga 2024/25 title.
It was a record 33rd Bundesliga honor for Bayern. Notably, the Bavarians finished the campaign on a high, beating Hoffenheim in matchweek 34.
Kane added to his tally by scoring the 4th goal in a 4-0 win.
Bayern finished the season with 82 points and interestingly, they scored a whopping 99 goals.
It was Kane, who made a difference. We decode his season in stats.
Scorer
Kane finishes as Bundesliga's top scorer for 2nd successive season
Kane finished as the top scorer in Bundesliga for the 2nd successive season.
After scoring 36 goals from 32 matches in his debut campaign in 2023/24, Kane managed 26 goals in the 2024/25 Bundesliga season from 31 games.
Kane is now the seventh different Bundesliga player to claim successive top scorer's prizes.
Notably, he has raced to 62 Bundesliga goals in 63 matches. For the 2nd successive campaign, Kane made 8 assists, taking his overall tally to 16.
Stats
Breaking down Kane's Bundesliga season in stats
As mentioned, Kane scored 26 goals and made 8 assists in the Bundesliga 2024/25 season.
Across 31 games, Kane clocked 90 shots (excluding blocks) with 54 of them on target, as per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta).
9 of his goals came from the penalty spot. He hit the woodwork three times.
Kane created 35 chances and owned a passing accuracy of 80.71%.
He completed 50 lay-offs and registered 17 through balls in addition to making 173 touches in the opposition box.
Information
Kane owns 82 career goals for Bayern in 91 matches
In 91 matches across all competitions, Kane owns 82 goals for Bayern. He has also made his presence felt with 24 assists. In 2024/25, Kane hit 38 goals in 46 games across competitions. He managed 44 goals from 45 matches last season.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
⭐️ 𝐁𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐀'𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐑 ⭐️— FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2025
Hard work pays off! Congrats Harry Kane 🏴👏#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/n4rvmBi2Ga