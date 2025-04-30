PSG lead 1-0 in Champions League semi-finals versus Arsenal: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal's quest for their first-ever UEFA Champions League title took a hit as they fell to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 0-1 in the semi-final first leg.
The defeat, suffered at the Emirates Stadium, was sealed by an early goal from Ousmane Dembele.
Despite several opportunities, Arsenal were unable to convert their chances into goals.
The Gunners now need to overturn the deficit when these two teams meet at the Parc des Princess next week.
Match highlights
PSG's early lead and Arsenal's missed opportunities
PSG dominated the initial phase of the match, with Dembele scoring an early goal.
Despite their efforts, Arsenal couldn't equalize due to Gianluigi Donnarumma's exceptional saves that thwarted Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
The Gunners's frustration was compounded by several decisions, including Mikel Merino's disallowed header for offside, leading to dissatisfaction among fans toward referee Slavko Vincic.
Match summary
PSG's close calls and Arsenal's 2nd leg challenge
PSG came close to doubling their lead in the dying minutes of the match but failed to capitalize on two clear opportunities.
This failure left Arsenal with a challenging task ahead in next week's second leg in Paris.
Mikel Arteta's side will now have to put forth an exceptional performance if they wish to keep their Champions League dream alive.
Information
Here are the match stats
Arsenal created three big chances compared to PSG's two. Arsenal had 5 shots on target from 10 attempts. PSG had 11 attempts with 4 shots on target. The hosts had 23 touches in the opposition box with PSG clocking 20. PSG edged past Arsenal in possession (52-48%).
Do you know?
Can Arsenal turn things around?
As per Opta, only two teams have reached the Champions League final after losing the first leg of their semi-final tie at home - Ajax in 1995-96 and Tottenham in 2018-19.
Opta stats
Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri make records for Arsenal
Myles Lewis-Skelly became both the 2nd-youngest Englishman and 2nd-youngest Premier League player to appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final (18y 215d).
He was intially the youngest to both records before his teammate Ethan Nwaneri (18y 39d) came in as a substitute and broke the record in the same match.
Do you know?
Contrasting records for the two teams
As per Opta, Arsenal are the 2nd English side after Manchester United to make 200 appearances in the Champions League. Overall, they are the 7th side to achieve the record. PSG clocked their 1st win over Arsenal in six European meetings with the latter remaining unbeaten before tonight (W2 D3).
Dembele
33 goals for Dembele in all competitions this season
In 45 appearances for PSG this season, Dembele has raced to 33 goals. He also owns 10 assists to take his goals involvement tally to 43.
In 13 Champions League games this season, the Frenchman owns 8 goals and three assists.
Overall, he now owns 10 Champions League goals for PSG in 24 matches.