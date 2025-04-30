What's the story

Arsenal's quest for their first-ever UEFA Champions League title took a hit as they fell to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 0-1 in the semi-final first leg.

The defeat, suffered at the Emirates Stadium, was sealed by an early goal from Ousmane Dembele.

Despite several opportunities, Arsenal were unable to convert their chances into goals.

The Gunners now need to overturn the deficit when these two teams meet at the Parc des Princess next week.