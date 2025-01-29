What's the story

The death toll from the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede that took place in the early hours of Wednesday has risen to 30, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna confirmed at a press conference in Prayagraj.

At least 60 people have also been injured.

The incident took place on Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day for holy dips.

The chaos ensued as crores of pilgrims thronged the Sangam area for the ritual bath.