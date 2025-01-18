Kejriwal's new poll promise: Free electricity and water for tenants
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has made a fresh election promise directed at Delhi's tenant population.
He promised that if his party wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election on February 5, 2025, these residents will be given free electricity and water.
"Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," he said.
Benefit extension
Kejriwal assures system for extending benefits to tenants
Kejriwal has promised a system will be established to extend these benefits to tenants post-election.
He said many tenants in Delhi are from the Purvanchal region and struggle financially without government subsidies.
The AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, highlighting its welfare initiatives; highlighting free utilities and enhanced public services as key campaign strengths.
Added benefits
Kejriwal proposes additional benefits for Delhi residents
Apart from free utilities for tenants, Kejriwal has also proposed other benefits like ₹10 lakh auto insurance for drivers, free healthcare for the elderly, and ₹2,100 monthly honoraria for women.
He also announced plans to provide funds to Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) for hiring private security guards if re-elected.
These announcements are part of AAP's intensified campaign efforts ahead of the elections.
Transport benefits
Kejriwal seeks metro fare rebate, promises free bus rides
Kejriwal has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a 50% rebate for students on Delhi Metro fares.
In a press conference, he announced extending free bus rides for male students if his party is re-elected in the February 5 polls.
The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.
"Now, we will extend the same benefit to male students to ease their financial burden and promote education accessibility," Kejriwal said.