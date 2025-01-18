What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has made a fresh election promise directed at Delhi's tenant population.

He promised that if his party wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election on February 5, 2025, these residents will be given free electricity and water.

"Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," he said.